STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Medial Center Sues Travelers for ‘Continuing to Deny’ COVID-19 Claims

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A non-profit hospital filed a class action April 22 against Travelers Property Casualty, accusing the insurer of wrongfully denying its claims for coverage of COVID-19-related losses.

The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Pennsylvania, alleges that hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout the state are entitled to an order enjoining Travelers from continuing to disclaim coverage for harm caused by the virus.

Plaintiff Windber Hospital operates three medical facilities under the name Chan Soon Schiong Medical Center in the Pennsylvania cities of Windber, Johnstown and Portage. Windber alleges it sustained sustained losses beginning when they were forced ...

Associated Law Firms

Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer & Kupersmith

Jack Goodrich & Associates

Kohn Swift & Graf

Schmit Kramer



Associated Documents

Complaint



