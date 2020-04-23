STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

Missouri Appellate Court to Preside Over Oral Arguments in Appeal of $4.69 Billion Talc Verdict

ST. LOUIS –– A Missouri appellate court is scheduled to preside over virtual oral arguments in the appeal of a $4.69 billion talcum powder verdict entered in favor of 22 plaintiffs on Friday, April 24, according to the court’s online docket.

In an April 20 docket entry, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, noted that the oral arguments will be live-streamed on the court’s official Facebook page.

The appeal contests a December 2018 order from a Missouri trial court denying Johnson & Johnson’s motion for judgment notwithstanding the verdict, motion for new trials, and motion for new trials ...

Registered User Login