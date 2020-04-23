STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Owner of Social App Houseparty Accused of Breaching Calif. Privacy Laws

SAN DIEGO — The social networking application Houseparty and its owner, Epic Games Inc., have been hit with a class action, accusing them of failing to tell users that it routinely discloses their personal information to unauthorized third parties, including Facebook, without their consent.

The April 14 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California accuses the defendants of violating the newly signed California Consumer Privacy Act by releasing customers economically valuable personally identifiable information (PPI).

“Defendants invaded the reasonable expectations of its customers and took advantage of them with predatory business practices,” the lawsuit ...

Associated Law Firms

Swigart Law Group



Associated Documents

Complaint



