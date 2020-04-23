STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Seattle Dentist Files Class Action Against Aspen Insurance for COVID-19 Closure Losses

SEATTLE — A Seattle-area dentist has filed a class action against his insurer, Aspen American Insurance Co., maintaining that his personal property policy covers loss of business income due to government-mandated COVID-19 closures.

In an April 22 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Seattle, Dr. Wade K. Marler says that due to the closure orders, his dental practice cannot be used for its intended purposes.

The dentist maintains that coverage is available under his policy’s Building, Blanket Dental Practice Personal Property and Income Coverage Part and related endorsements.

In response to the outbreak ...

Associated Law Firms

Keller Rohrback



Associated Documents

Complaint



