STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Seattle Area BBQ Joint Files Class Action Against Insurer, Demanding Coverage for COVID-19 Losses

SEATTLE — A Washington state barbecue joint has filed a class action against Charter Oak Insurance Co., seeking judicial intervention in its battle for coverage of business interruption losses arising from COVID-19-related government closure orders.

In an April 22 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, Stan’s Bar-B-Q LLC maintains that coverage is available under its policy’s Business Income Coverage, Extra Expense Coverage, Extended Business Income Coverage, and Civil Authority Coverage provisions.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued a “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, closing all non-essential businesses, including ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login