Ill. Federal Judge Finds Claims in Ethicon Pelvic Mesh Action Time-Barred

CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge has awarded Johnson & Johnson and Ethicon Inc. summary judgment on the remaining claims in a pelvic mesh action, finding they are time-barred under the state’s two-year statute of limitations.

In an April 20 order, Judge Mary M. Rowland of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois found the plaintiff should have been aware of the possible cause of her injuries by 2015 yet failed to file suit until 2018.

Patricia Stark was implanted with Ethicon’s TVT-O pelvic mesh device on Feb. 15, 2007. Following the surgery, Stark said she had ...

