STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Austin Restaurant Sues for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses Resulting from State-Ordered Business Suspension

AUSTIN — Government orders specifically tailored to COVID-19 and reasonably necessary to protect the public provide sound basis for finding coverage available to businesses impacted by coronavirus, a restaurant owner argues in lawsuit filed in Texas federal court.

Austin-based Lonesome Dove said in its April 22 complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, that loss of income following the COVID-related suspension of its operations constitutes a cause of loss that is covered by a policy it purchased from FCCI Insurance Co.

Lonesome Dove temporarily shut its doors after a series of state and local ...

Associated Law Firms

Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge

Hendler FLores Law

Kabateck LLP



Associated Documents

Complaint



