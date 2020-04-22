STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Austin Restaurant Sues for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses Resulting from State-Ordered Business Suspension
April 22, 2020
AUSTIN — Government orders specifically tailored to COVID-19 and reasonably necessary to protect the public provide sound basis for finding coverage available to businesses impacted by coronavirus, a restaurant owner argues in lawsuit filed in Texas federal court.
Austin-based Lonesome Dove said in its April 22 complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, that loss of income following the COVID-related suspension of its operations constitutes a cause of loss that is covered by a policy it purchased from FCCI Insurance Co.
Lonesome Dove temporarily shut its doors after a series of state and local ...
