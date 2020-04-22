STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Ethicon, J&J Awarded Summary Judgment in Ala. Federal Pelvic Mesh Case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Alabama federal judge has awarded Ethicon Inc. and Johnson & Johnson summary judgment in a pelvic mesh action, ruling that the plaintiffs’ claims are time-barred under the state’s two-year statute of limitations.

In an April 8 order, Judge Andrew Brasher of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama found the plaintiffs failed to present evidence that they were prevented from discovering the cause of their injuries before the limitations period expired.

Mary Sue Newton underwent implantation with an Ethicon suburethral sling device in May 2005. Almost immediately after the surgery, Newton developed ...

