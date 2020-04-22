STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Washington State Dentists Forced to Close After COVID-19 Outbreak File Class Action for Coverage of Losses
April 22, 2020
TACOMA, Wash. - Dentists who secured business insurance from Aspen American Insurance Co. have filed a class action in Washington state asking a federal judge to rule they cannot be denied coverage for losses that followed orders to shut down their practices amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
In a complaint filed April 21 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, the dentists contend a directive from state governor Jay Inslee prohibiting them from opening during the outbreak constituted a direct physical loss covered under policies issued by Aspen.
The named plaintiff in the suit, Ronald A. Mikkelson ...
Associated Law Firms
Keller Rohrback
Associated Documents
Complaint