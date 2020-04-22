STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

U.S. Files Complaint Seeking Injunction Against Wellness Center for Promoting ‘Fraudulent’ COVID-19 Treatment

DALLAS –– The United States of America has filed a complaint for temporary restraining order, preliminary injunction and permanent injunction against a wellness center, accusing the company of conducting a wire fraud scheme exploiting the current COVID-19 pandemic by telling customers that their “ozone therapy” can cure or prevent the novel coronavirus.

In a complaint filed April 22 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, the United States said the claims made by Purity Health and Wellness Centers “are false and fraudulent, as the participants in the scheme either known or consciously avoid knowing the fact ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login