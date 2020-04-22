STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Indianapolis Eateries Sue Society Insurance for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

INDIANAPOLIS — The owners of a group of Indianapolis eateries have sued Society Insurance for coverage of business interruption losses stemming from their COVID-19-related government-ordered shutdown.

In an April 21 complaint initially filed in the Marion County (Ind.) Superior Court, the plaintiffs contend that their losses are covered under their “all-risk” policy, which contains no exclusion for losses caused by viruses such as COVID-19. The complaint was removed to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.

Pearl Street Entertainment Group LLC’s restaurants were forced to close on March 24 after Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued an order ...

