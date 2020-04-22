STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

State of Missouri Sues China for ‘Unleashing’ COVID-19 Virus Upon the World

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The State of Missouri has sued the People’s Republic of China, accusing it of failing to contain COVID-19 by suppressing critical information, destroying medical research, launching a massive public relations campaign to avoid blame for the pandemic, and hoarding personal protective equipment.

In an April 21 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, Attorney General Eric S. Schmitt says “the virus unleashed by the Communist Party of China and the Chinese government has left no community in the world untouched” and that “the COVID-19 pandemic is the direct result of ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



