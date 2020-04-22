STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Hollywood Restaurant Sues Insurer for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

April 22, 2020

LOS ANGELES — The owner of a 100-year-old Hollywood, Calif., restaurant has sued its insurer in federal court, accusing it of denying its claim for business interruption losses arising from its government-mandated closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an April 21 complaint filed against Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, The Musso & Frank Grill Company Inc. says coverage was triggered under its policy’s “Business Income Loss/Civil Authority” by the government’s “stay-at-home” orders — not the COVID-19 virus itself.

Plaintiff says it was forced to shutter the restaurant when, ...

Associated Law Firms
Shernoff Bidart Echeverria

Associated Documents
Complaint


Registered User Login

Username

Password


Related Conferences

No conferences scheduled at this time.



Full Archives