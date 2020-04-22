STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Nurses’ Union Says N.Y. Hospital Failed to Implement COVID-19 Safety Measures

NEW YORK — A nurses’ union has sued a New York hospital, accusing it of failing to take steps to protect the employees at its facilities from COVID-19, alleging that so far 150 registered nurses have become infected with the virus.

In an April 20 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) says it has repeatedly attempted to work with Montefiore Medical Center to implement basic safety measures for nurses, but its efforts have been "largely rebuffed or ignored.”

