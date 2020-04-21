STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Putative Class: Continental Casualty Endorsements, Exclusions Inapplicable to COVID-19 Claims

LAS CRUCES, NM — Owners of a New Mexico restaurant and espresso bar filed a class action April 21 on behalf of similar establishments that have been refused coverage for losses sustained as a result of COVID-19 related closures.

Café Plaza De Mesilla Inc. alleges in the action filed in U.S. District Court that insurer Continental Casualty denied coverage for the COVID-19 losses, despite terms of a Special Property Coverage Form contained in their all-risk policy and in those purchased by similar businesses nationwide.

Continental Casualty’s Special Property Coverage Form also provides “Civil Authority” coverage, which promises to pay for ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login