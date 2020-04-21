STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Putative Class: Continental Casualty Endorsements, Exclusions Inapplicable to COVID-19 Claims
April 21, 2020
LAS CRUCES, NM — Owners of a New Mexico restaurant and espresso bar filed a class action April 21 on behalf of similar establishments that have been refused coverage for losses sustained as a result of COVID-19 related closures.
Café Plaza De Mesilla Inc. alleges in the action filed in U.S. District Court that insurer Continental Casualty denied coverage for the COVID-19 losses, despite terms of a Special Property Coverage Form contained in their all-risk policy and in those purchased by similar businesses nationwide.
Continental Casualty’s Special Property Coverage Form also provides “Civil Authority” coverage, which promises to pay for ...
Associated Documents
Complaint