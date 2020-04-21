STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Owner of Fla. Reception Venue Seeks Coverage for COVID-19 Losses

MIAMI — The owner of a Florida reception venue has asked a federal court for a declaratory judgment ruling as to whether Zurich American Insurance Co. must pay its claim for business interruption losses and property damage sustained as a result of government COVID-19 closure orders.

In an April 20 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Map Legacy Inc. d/b/a Signature Grand maintains that its commercial policy covers damage caused by microorganisms, and that the policy language is unclear as to whether such damage is excluded.

The Signature Grand was forced to close ...

Associated Law Firms

Cassel & Cassel



Associated Documents

Complaint



