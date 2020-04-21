STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Titanium Products Manufacturer Sues Insurer for COVID-19 Coverage in Pa. Federal Court

PHILADELPHIA — A titanium products manufacturer has sued its insurer in Pennsylvania federal court, seeking coverage for business losses it suffered due to the governor’s COVID-19 shutdown orders.

In an April 20 complaint filed against Selective Insurance Co. in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, C.A. Spalding Inc. says the virus has physically impacted its business, triggering coverage under its all-risk policy.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf issued a series of orders on March 19 and 20, which required the closure of all non-life-sustaining business due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, C.A. Spalding Inc. closed ...

