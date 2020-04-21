STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.J. Restaurant Hits Chubb with Class Action Demanding Coverage for COVID-19 Losses

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey Italian restaurant has filed a class action against its insurers in federal court, seeking judicial intervention in its battle for coverage for COVID-19-related business losses.

In an April 20 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Fiorino Ristorante maintains that Chubb Ltd. and Indemnity Insurance Company of North America are obligated to pay for business income losses and other covered expenses arising from the government closure orders.

The Summit, N.J., restaurant seeks a declaratory judgment that the all-risk commercial property policies provide coverage for the COVID-19 pandemic and ...

Associated Law Firms

Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

Seeger Weiss



Associated Documents

Complaint



