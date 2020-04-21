STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Travelers Fires Back Against Geragos Law Firm, Says COVID-19-Related Losses Not Covered
April 21, 2020
LOS ANGELES — An insurer has sued the law firm of Geragos & Geragos, seeking a ruling that it is not obligated to provide coverage for the firm’s lost revenue due to COVID-19-related office closures in Los Angeles and New York.
In an April 20 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America asserts that the virus did not cause “direct physical loss or damage to property,” as required by the policies.
The insurer further contends that Geragos’ losses fall under the policies’ exclusions for losses resulting from a ...
Associated Law Firms
Gibson Dunn & Crutcher
Robinson & Cole
Associated Documents
Complaint