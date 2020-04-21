STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Class Action Says Hooters Terminated Staff with No Notice Following Closures

TAMPA, Fla. — Two Hooters employees have filed a class action against the chain, alleging it terminated 681 workers with no advance notice after it was forced to close its restaurants due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an April 16 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tampa, plaintiffs allege Hooters III Inc. violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act when it terminated the employees on March 25, without written notice.

Plaintiffs Ashton Scott and Amanda Seales contend that under the WARN Act, Hooters was required to provide them with at least 60 ...

