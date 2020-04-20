STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Restaurant Group Files Petition to Create National MDL Docket for COVID-19 Insurance Coverage Lawsuits

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A restaurant group has filed a petition with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation seeking the creation of a federal MDL docket for claims relating to COVID-19 coverage disputes, requesting that all similar federal lawsuits be transferred to a single judge in Philadelphia, HarrisMartin Publishing is reporting.

The petition to create a centralized MDL docket for all pending and future COVID-19-related lawsuits was filed Monday with the JPML by LH Dining LLC, which is represented by Philadelphia-based law firms Golomb & Honik, P.C., and Levin Sedran & Berman, LLP.

LH Dining LLC, doing business as River ...

