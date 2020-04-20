STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Florida Class Action Seeks Coverage from Chubb for COVID-19 Losses

MIAMI — Owners of an Italian restaurant in Florida launched a class action against insurers they say refused to cover losses incurred when COVID-19 led civil authorities to close or otherwise prohibit access to their eateries.

The action, filed April 20 in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida accuses defendants Chubb Limited and Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company of a “blatant breach of their contractual obligations” in denying coverage for the COVID losses.

According to the proposed class, the defendants previously promised that losses such as those claimed by the restaurants would be covered, but have since ...

