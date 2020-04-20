STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Philadelphia Steakhouse Sues Admiral Indemnity Over COVID-19 Losses

PHILADELPHIA — The owner of a Philadelphia steakhouse has sued Admiral Indemnity Co. for coverage of losses incurred after state and city officials ordered certain restaurants to close in an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Newchops Restaurant Comcast LLC, which owns the Center City eatery Chops, filed the declaratory judgment action April 17, asserting its right to coverage under an all-risk policy the eatery purchased from Admiral in September 2019.

According to the complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Chops has not served a meal since March 16, when City of Philadelphia ...

