Mass. High Court Halves Number of Required Signatures for Candidates, Allows Electronic Signatures

BOSTON — Massachusetts’ highest court has ruled that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, political candidates may collect only 50 percent of the voters’ signatures normally required to get on the ballot, and that those signatures may be electronic.

In an April 16 opinion the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court also extended the deadline for the submission and filing of nomination papers to May 2, and candidates have until June 2 to file the certified papers with state officials.

On April 8, candidates for state district and county offices filed an emergency petition for a ruling that in light of the ...

