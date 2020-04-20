STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Ky. Church Sues Governor After Refusing to Close for Easter Services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After refusing to close its doors for Easter services, a Baptist Church has sued the governor of Kentucky in federal court, complaining that his orders banning in-person or drive-in worship services to stop the spread of COVID-19 are unfair and unconstitutional.

The Marysville Baptist Church Inc. and its pastor, Jack Roberts, filed the complaint on April 17 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky seek to enjoin state officials from enforcing the gathering orders. Plaintiffs also seek consolidation of their case with a similar case, On Fire Christian Center Inc. v. Fisher, et ...

