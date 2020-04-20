STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Mo. Federal Judge Refuses to Dismiss Boston Scientific Pelvic Mesh Case

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri federal judge has allowed personal injury and breach of warranty claims to proceed against Boston Scientific in a pelvic mesh action, ruling that they are not time-barred because it is unclear when the plaintiff began experiencing the alleged problems with her device.

In the April 13 order, John Ross of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri further found the claims of design and manufacturing defect, failure to warn, breach of warranty and punitive damages were adequately pled.

Virginia Chole was implanted with BSC’s Obtryx Transobturator Mid-Urethral Sling System in May 2014 ...

