Insurers Hit with Federal Class Actions Following Denial of COVID-19 Claims
April 18, 2020
LOS ANGELES, NEW YORK — Restaurant owners have filed class actions their insurers in California, New York and Wisconsin federal court, seeking coverage for business income losses resulting from state-mandated closures brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The April 17 complaints say the policies cover “losses suffered due to COVID-19, any executive orders by civil authorities that have required the necessary suspension of business, and any efforts to prevent further property damage or to minimize the suspension of business and continue operations.”
GIO Pizzeria & Bar Hospitality LLC and GIO Pizzeria Boca LLC own Nick’s New Haven Style Pizzeria & Bar ...
Associated Law Firms
Burns Bowen Bair
Cowper Law
Daniels & Tredennick
DiCello Levitt Gutzler LLC
The Lanier Law Firm
Associated Documents
GIO Complaint