Eastern Airlines Sued for Allegedly Violating COVID-19 Family Leave Act

PHILADELPHIA — A former Eastern Airlines executive has sued the company in Pennsylvania federal court, accusing it of unlawfully firing her after she requested leave under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act due to her son’s COVID-19-related school closure.

In an April 16 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Stephanie Jones says Eastern Airlines never responded to her request; rather she was terminated via a phone call four days after she formally sought leave.

Jones was hired as director of revenue management for Eastern in October 2019, earning $125,000 a year plus benefits. ...

