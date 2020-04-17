STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Mass. Court Says Order Closing Adult-Use Marijuana Shops Legal, But Says ‘There May Be Other’ Ways to Open Establishments
April 17, 2020
BOSTON –– A Massachusetts court has denied an emergency motion for a preliminary injunction against an emergency order closing adult-use marijuana establishments during the COVID-19 pandemic, finding that the Governor’s concern that such stores would attract high volumes of customers was “reasonable,” and that his decision “has a rational basis and therefore is constitutional.”
However, in the April 16 ruling, the Massachusetts Superior Court for Suffolk County found that the plaintiffs had made a “convincing showing” that there may be other ways to address Governor Charlie Baker’s concern that those in neighboring states would travel to Massachusetts to purchase products ...
Associated Documents
Order