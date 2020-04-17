STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Calif. Woman Sues Princess Cruise Lines After Husband Dies from COVID-19

LOS ANGELES — A California woman has sued Princess Cruise Lines Ltd. in federal court, saying her husband contracted the COVID-19 virus while aboard one of their ships and died as a result.

In an April 15 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, the woman and her daughter — who was also on the cruise — say they also caught the virus while onboard due to the company’s negligence and are still quarantined in their homes.

Chung Chen, Juishan Hsu and their daughter Vivian Chen were passengers aboard the Ruby Princess which ...

