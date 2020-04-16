STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Shoe Wholesaler Sues Hartford for COVID-19-Related Business Losses

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A Greenwich, Conn., wholesale footwear company has sued Hartford Fire Insurance Co. in California court, seeking coverage under an “all risks” property policy for COVID-19-related business income losses.

In an April 13 complaint filed in the Santa Barbara Superior Court, Marc Fisher LLC and its related entities, including Moda LLC and Easy Spirit LLC, maintain that their policy’s “civil authority and dependent property coverage does not require physical loss.”

“Moreover, any alleged direct physical loss requirement in the policy’s other coverages is satisfied by the loss of access to and loss of use of property,” the ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



