STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Chicago Tavern Sues Insurer for Coverage of COVID-19-Related Losses

CHICAGO — The owner of a Chicago tavern has sued Society Insurance Co. in Illinois state court, accusing it of wrongly denying its claim for “direct physical loss or damage” arising from government mandated COVID-19 closures.

The April 14 complaint, filed in the Cook County (Ill.) Circuit Court by the owner of Maillard Tavern, says its all-risk insurance policy covers such losses arising from the virus contamination of its eatery.

On March 15, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker ordered all restaurants, bars, and movie theaters to close in an effort to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A few days later, on ...

Associated Law Firms

Duncan Law Group

Rutter & Russin LLC

Spangenberg Shibley & Liber



Associated Documents

Complaint



