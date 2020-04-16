STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

6th Cir. Bars Dispensing Claims Against Pharmacies in Bellwether Opioid Cases

CINCINNATI — A federal appeals court has ruled that two Ohio counties cannot bring dispensing claims against CVS Pharmacy Inc., Walgreen Co. and other retail pharmacy chains in two bellwether opioid cases, because they failed to do so by the multidistrict litigation court’s deadline.

In granting a petition for writ of mandamus filed by 12 pharmacy defendants, the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals held that the District Court may not disregard the rule of law in an effort to make the MDL more efficient.

Twelve retail pharmacy chains, including Walgreens, CVS and Rite-Aid, doing business in Cuyahoga and Summit ...

