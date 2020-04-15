STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

Mo. Court Stays Talcum Powder Ovarian Cancer Action Pending Transfer to MDL Docket

ST. LOUIS –– A Missouri federal court has granted a motion to stay a talcum powder ovarian cancer personal injury suit pending a decision by the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on whether to transfer the case to the national MDL docket.

In the April 10 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri noted that the plaintiff will have a “full and fair opportunity” to present her arguments for remand to the federal court in New Jersey.

Plaintiff Velma Stalnaker filed the claims in the Circuit Court of the City of St. Louis, contending that ...

