STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Purdue University Sued for Refunds Following COVID-19 Transition to Online Classes

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A senior at Purdue University has filed a class action against the school, seeking a partial refund of tuition, on-campus housing, meals and fees after it moved all classes online for the remainder of the semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an April 9 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana, plaintiff Zachary Church says the university’s “refusal to provide restitution” caused him and similarly situated students to lose “the benefits of in-person instruction, housing, meals and student activities for which they had already paid for an entire semester.”

The ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login