LA Fitness Hit with Class Action Seeking Membership Fee Refunds

MIAMI — A Florida man has hit LA Fitness with a class action, accusing the sports club of refusing to refund membership fees following its voluntary closure of facilities around the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a March 30 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, plaintiff Kip Barnett says LA Fitness has kept millions of dollars in unearned membership fees following the March 16 closures and after furloughing most of its employees.

Barnett says that after his local LA Fitness facility shuttered, he contacted LA Fitness, demanding a refund. In response, ...

