STORY FROM: Asbestos

La. Court Denies Efforts to Remand Asbestos Case, Says Defendant Established ‘Requirements of Federal Officer Removal’

NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has rejected efforts by an asbestos plaintiff to remand his claims, finding that the removing defendant had established the requirements of the federal officer removal under recent 5th Circuit precedent.

The underlying claims were filed by Jesse Hernandez, who says his mesothelioma was caused by exposure to asbestos-containing products he encountered while working aboard a number of vessels and in the main yard as a painter’s helper at Avondale Shipyard. Hernandez testified that he worked on Destroyer Escorts that were being built at the shipyard, the court explained.

While the complaint was ...

Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login