STORY FROM: Asbestos

Amici Group Files Brief in Support of Asbestos Defendants Involved in 3rd-Party Replacement Parts Dispute

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. –– An amici group has filed a brief in support of asbestos defendants in Tennessee, expressing concern that a finding that equipment manufacturers can be held liable for the post-sale integration of other third-party asbestos-containing products will “threaten the viability of remaining solvent defendants ensnared in asbestos litigation.”

According to the amici brief filed in the Tennessee Supreme Court, the question before the state high court is whether intermediate appellate court erred when holding that equipment defendants had a duty to warn of the dangers associated with the post-sale integration of asbestos-containing materials manufactured and sold by others. ...

Associated Documents

Amici Brief



