STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Lawsuit Accuses Seattle Nursing Home of Failing to Take COVID-19 Precautions

SEATTLE — A Washington woman has sued a nursing home in state court, alleging it failed to take proper precautions in preventing the spread of COVID-19 throughout its facility, which caused the death of her mother and more than 37 other individuals.

In an April 10 complaint filed in the King County Superior Court, Deborah de los Angeles further accuses Life Care Centers of America Inc. and Lake View Operations LLC of failing to notify her of previous deaths caused by COVID-19 at the facility.

Plaintiff alleges that she learned in voicemails that her mother, Twilla Morin, died on March ...

Associated Law Firms

Mickelsen Dalton LLC



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login