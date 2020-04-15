STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Deli Owner Sues Travelers in Calif. State Court, Seeking COVID-19 Coverage

LOS ANGELES — The owner of a Los Angeles storefront property has sued The Travelers Insurance Company of Connecticut, seeking a ruling that it is liable to pay its claim for COVID-19-related business income losses.

In an April 9 complaint filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, 2420 Honolulu Ave. maintains that “stay-at-home” orders issued by state and local lawmakers trigger coverage under its “all-risk” policy’s “Business Income and Extra Expense Coverage” section.

The complaint also names Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as a defendant.

2420 Honolulu Ave. owns, operates, and/or manages a small commercial business space consisting of ...

Associated Law Firms

Dhillon Law Group

Geragos & Geragos



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login