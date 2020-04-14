STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

L.A. Property Owner Sues Insurer for COVID-19 Business Income Losses

LOS ANGELES — The owner of a Los Angeles commercial property has asked a California state court to rule that The Travelers Indemnity Company of Connecticut is obligated to pay its claim for COVID-19-related business income losses.

In an April 9 complaint filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, 837 Foothill Blvd. LLC maintains that “stay-at-home” orders issued by state and local lawmakers trigger coverage under its “all-risk” policy’s “Business Income and Extra Expense Coverage” section.

The complaint also names Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as a defendant.

837 Foothill Blvd. owns and manages a property consisting of three ...

Associated Law Firms

Dhillon Law Group

Geragos & Geragos



