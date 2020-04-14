STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

L.A. Restaurant Says Insurer Should Pay COVID-19 Business Income Losses

LOS ANGELES — A Lebanese restaurant has asked a California state court to rule that The Travelers Indemnity Company of Connecticut is obligated to pay its claim for COVID-19-related business income losses.

In an April 9 complaint filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, the 10 e restaurant maintains that “stay-at-home” orders issued by state and local lawmakers trigger coverage under its “all-risk” policy’s “Business Income and Extra Expense Coverage” section.

The complaint also names Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as a defendant.

On March 15, Mayor Garcetti ordered all “non-essential” businesses to be closed in Los Angeles in ...

Associated Law Firms

Dhillon Law Group

Geragos & Geragos



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login