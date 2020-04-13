STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

California Appellate Court Sets Oral Argument for June in Appeal of $289 Million Roundup Verdict

SAN FRANCISCO –– A California appellate court set to weigh in on efforts to reverse a $289 million Roundup verdict will hear oral arguments on Tuesday, June 2, according to an oral argument notice issued by the court.

The California Court of Appeal for the 1st Appellate District issued the oral argument notice on April 9.

In its, the appellate court said that a notice containing the time of oral argument will be sent in a separate notice 20 days before the argument date.

In February, the State of California responded to the First Appellate District’s request for briefing on ...

