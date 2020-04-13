STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

University of Miami Student Sues for Tuition Refund Following COVID-19 Cancellations

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A student has sued the University of Miami in South Carolina federal court, seeking a partial refund of tuition and fees for the spring 2020 semester due to the college’s cancelation of in-person classes and activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an April 8 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina, Adelaide Dixon claims that while the university is still offering some online classes, she and other students will be deprived of the benefits of on-campus learning.

Dixon, a South Carolina resident, adds that the value of any degree issued ...

Associated Law Firms

Anastopoulo Law Firm



Associated Documents

Complaint



