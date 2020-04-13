STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Lloyd’s Underwriters Say $2.65 Million Reinsurance Case Should Be Arbitrated

April 13, 2020

MISSOULA, Mont. — Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s have asked a Montana federal judge to send a $2.65 million reinsurance action to arbitration, arguing that the agreement at issue requires resolution of such disputes before a three-member panel.

In an April 7 motion filed before Judge Dana L. Christensen of the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana argue that claims brought against them by the Montana Association of Counties Property and Casualty Trust (MACO) relate to the reinsurance agreement’s interpretation or performance, and therefore fall under its arbitration provision.

MACO represents a group of Montana counties which formed a ...

Associated Law Firms
Matovich Keller & Huso
Ugrin Alexander Zadick

Associated Documents
Motion

