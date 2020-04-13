STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.J. Insurers Must Extend Grace Periods for Payment of Premiums, Governor Says

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed an executive order that bars health, property and casualty insurers from canceling policies for nonpayment of premiums during the COVID-19 crisis.

Executive Order No. 123, signed on April 8, establishes a minimum 60-day grace period for health and dental insurance policies, and a minimum 90-day grace period for life insurance, insurance premium-financing arrangements, and property and casualty insurance, which includes auto, homeowners, and renter’s insurance.

