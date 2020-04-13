STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Kan. High Court: Lawmakers Cannot Overturn Order Banning Church Services During COVID-19 Pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. — On the eve of Easter Sunday, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that state lawmakers cannot overturn the governor’s executive order prohibiting churches from holding in-person services of more than 10 people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an April 11 ruling, the court held that the Kansas Legislative Coordinating Council does not have standing to challenge Governor Laura Kelly’s authority.

The governor’s April 7 order temporarily prohibits “mass gatherings,” defined as "any planned or spontaneous, public or private event[s] or convening[s] that will bring together or [are] likely to bring together more than 10 people in a confined ...

