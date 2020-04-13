STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Calif. County Sues Church, Pastor for Holding In-Person Services

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A California county has sued a church and its pastor for holding in-person services in violation of a COVID-19 lockdown order, saying it constitutes a “public nuisance.”

In an April 8 complaint filed in the Riverside County (Calif.) Superior Court, Riverside County accuses Church Unlimited and pastor John Moffatt of violating state and county stay-at-home orders.

To prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, California governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on March 19, which prohibits public gatherings. Following that order, Riverside County health officials issued orders barring “all public events, regardless of venue or ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login