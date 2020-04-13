STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
San Diego Church Says COVID-19 Assembly Ban Violates its Constitutional Rights
April 13, 2020
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego church has sued county health officials in federal court, accusing them of violating its First Amendment rights by banning in-person church services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an April 9 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, Abiding Place Ministries says the ban places a limit on the free exercise of religion, which is protected under the Constitution.
However, the District Court on April 10 denied the church’s motion for a temporary restraining order enjoining county officials from enforcing the stay-at-home orders.
The San Diego County Health ...
Associated Documents
Complaint
Opposition