Talcum Powder PSC Sends Letter to MDL Judge Detailing Deposition with Laboratory Director Who Found Asbestos in Baby Powder

TRENTON, N.J. –– The Talcum Powder MDL Plaintiff Steering Committee has sent a letter to the MDL judge highlighting the recent deposition of the third-party that conducted tests on Baby Powder that revealed asbestos contamination, noting that the company stands behind the results of the tests.

In an April 9 letter sent to MDL Judge Freda L. Wolfson of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the Plaintiff Steering Committee explained that AMA Analytical Services Inc.’s Laboratory Director was deposed in March and confirmed, under oath, that chrysotile asbestos was found in Baby Powder.

The letter explained ...

